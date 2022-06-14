Local Police look for those connected to shooting near Charlestown High Shots were heard Monday afternoon while the graduation ceremony was underway. No one was injured. Police are searching for multiple people in connection to Monday's incident. Boston Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people connected to the shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony.

Officials are also looking for help identifying a car related to the incident. Images of the people and vehicle in question were published by Boston Police Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday, in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown. The graduation ceremony was being held on a field nearby, across from Charlestown High School.

No one was injured, police said Monday. Police found “ballistic evidence and damage” to two parked cars nearby.

Advertisement:

Attendees of the ceremony told WCVB that they heard three or four gunshots, and the entire crowd ducked down in an effort to remain safe.

The ceremony was called off and will be rescheduled. Students were not able to receive their diplomas on Monday.