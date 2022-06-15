Local Another Sons of Boston employee charged in fatal stabbing of Marine veteran A bouncer allegedly killed Daniel Martinez at Sons of Boston bar on March 19. Marine veteran Daniel Martinez was fatally stabbed near the Sons of Boston bar, on Union Street, on Saturday, March 19. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff

A second Sons of Boston employee is facing charges concerning the fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran outside of the downtown bar in March, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Wednesday.

Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, was charged as an accessory after the fact to the murder of Daniel Martinez, 23, of Illinois, and will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on June 30.

Former bouncer Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston, was charged with murdering Martinez during an altercation outside the Union Street bar on March 19.

Prosecutors previously said Larrama allegedly denied Martinez and a friend entry to Sons of Boston.

As Martinez and his friend walked away, they “were subsequently pursued by Larrama,” officials said.

Larrama appeared in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing and will be arraigned on new charges concerning a March 6 assault on a White Bull Tavern patron.

He will also be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on June 30 on indictments in Martinez’s murder.

Hayden said the investigation into Martinez’s murder is ongoing.

“This is a case that not only involves the fatal stabbing of Mr. Martinez but also the actions of people, including these two defendants, immediately after that stabbing,” Hayden said in a statement. “Our investigation is continuing, and if additional charges are warranted, they will be pursued.”

The owners of Sons of Boston have temporarily closed the downtown bar, as city regulators have temporarily suspended all their licenses. Martinez’s family is also working to file a civil lawsuit against the bar and its owners.