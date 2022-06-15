Billerica man fatally struck by trailer at Conley Terminal

Newsletter Signup
A man was killed Wednesday when a trailer struck him at Conley Terminal in the Seaport district, according to police.
Massachusetts State Police were called to the terminal at 11:41 a.m. to respond to a reported crash, according to an MSP release. A 72-year-old man from Revere was pulling a trailer behind his vehicle inside the terminal. Police said the trailer struck a man who was walking nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was a 41-year-old man from Billerica working as a truck driver within the terminal, police said.
State police are still investigating the cause of the crash. A spokesperson from Massport told The Boston Globe that this was an “unfortunate accident.”
Conley Terminal remained closed throughout Wednesday.
“The safety and security of those that use our facilities is our top priority,” the Massport spokesperson told the Globe.
