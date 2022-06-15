Local Body of 3-year-old Lowell boy found in pond. Here’s what we know. "This is obviously every parent's worst nightmare." Harry's body was discovered Wednesday. Lowell Police Department





The body of a 3-year-old boy named Harry who went missing Tuesday in Lowell was found Wednesday in a pond 650 feet away from the babysitter’s house he was reported missing from.

The discovery of Harry’s body concludes a massive two-day air, land, and water search for the boy in the Lowell area that involved hundreds of police officers and firefighters and covered 4.7 square miles.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a press conference Wednesday that the body was discovered around 1:10 p.m. by the Massachusetts State Police dive team, and that the pond is next to Rollie’s Tree Farm at 1413 Varnum Ave.

Advertisement:

“I wanna be clear that we have no idea how Harry came to reach that pond, or where he might’ve been, or how long it might’ve taken him to reach that pond,” Ryan said.

The district attorney said that law enforcement is still investigating what happened between when Harry went missing and when he was found, and that they are considering all potential scenarios, including foul play.

Ryan said Harry’s body was found close to shore in about five feet of water. He was wearing the clothes he had last been seen in, and there was no indication of external trauma, she said.

The pond was searched yesterday morning around 11 a.m. by the Lowell Fire Department and he was not at the pond at that time, Ryan said.

The district attorney said that law enforcement knew that Harry was likely on the move, so they did check and recheck the area regularly during the search.

“This is obviously every parent’s worst nightmare,” the district attorney said. “Everybody’s who’s ever had a toddler is in terror of that toddler wandering off.”

Ryan ended by thanking everyone who assisted with the search and who aided the searchers.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with the family who lost this child,” she said.

Advertisement:

FBI Special Agent Joe Bonavolonta, who is in charge of the FBI Boston Division also spoke Wednesday and said that law enforcement deployed every resource it had to find Harry.

“Whenever there is a missing child, it’s an all-hands-on-deck affair throughout local, state, and federal law enforcement, and that was the case over the last 30-plus hours,” he said.

Harry was originally reported missing Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. by his babysitter.

His parents last saw him at 7 a.m. that day when they dropped him off at the babysitter’s house. A neighbor saw him outside the babysitter’s house around 9:15 a.m.

Ryan said Wednesday that the neighbor later noticed Harry was no longer out in the yard, and inquired as to where he was. At that point, the babysitter called Lowell Police to report him missing.