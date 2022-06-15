Local Boston teachers rally at two schools as contract negotiations heat up "We want to make sure that inclusion is done right. The sole delivery model shouldn’t just be one teacher with three different licenses." Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe





Boston Public Schools teachers plan to rally Wednesday morning at two schools ahead of the fourth day of district contract negotiations in a week. Union members plan so-called walk-ins, entering the campuses at the Charles Sumner School and Curley K-8 School Wednesday morning to advocate for the union’s vision of special education in the district.

After about 10 months without a contract, union president Jessica Tang said the negotiators’ goal is still to reach a tentative agreement by the end of June, prior to the departure of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who announced her end-of-school-year resignation in February. “Educators across the city are particularly energized because we are also running out of time to get this done by the end of the school year,” Tang said.

The walk-ins were driven by union members at the two schools who are eager to come to an agreement Tang said. The rallying teachers are expected to receive the support of allies including Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune. At the rallies, teachers will seek to educate parents and other community members on what they are seeking in negotiations.

