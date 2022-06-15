Local Green Line service suspended Tuesday night after 2 trains ‘unintentionally coupled’ Video shows passengers walking through a dark tunnel after the incident. A Green Line train in North Station. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Green Line service was suspended for a couple of hours Tuesday night after two trains “unintentionally coupled” at the Government Center platform “at a slow rate of speed.”

The MBTA first reported that a train was disabled at Government Center around 9:40 p.m. Customers were encouraged to use the Orange Line instead since service was suspended between Government Center and Park Street.

Green Line service is suspended between Park Street and Government Center while we investigate reports that two Green Line trains unintentionally coupled on the Government Center platform at a slow rate of speed. https://t.co/K5KgKqKzlA — MBTA (@MBTA) June 15, 2022

But then the incident involving two trains was reported just after 10 p.m. Video shows people walking through a train tunnel afterward.

Passengers walking through Green Line tunnel after two trains “unintentionally coupled” pic.twitter.com/QH3F9ehtCG — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) June 15, 2022

Regular service resumed shortly after 11 p.m., according to the T.

This incident comes just after two Green Line trains collided at Government Center earlier this month. The striking train was traveling just over the speed limit when it hit the other train involved. Multiple operators were injured; no passengers were hospitalized.