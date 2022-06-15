Green Line service suspended Tuesday night after 2 trains ‘unintentionally coupled’

Newsletter Signup
Green Line service was suspended for a couple of hours Tuesday night after two trains “unintentionally coupled” at the Government Center platform “at a slow rate of speed.”
The MBTA first reported that a train was disabled at Government Center around 9:40 p.m. Customers were encouraged to use the Orange Line instead since service was suspended between Government Center and Park Street.
But then the incident involving two trains was reported just after 10 p.m. Video shows people walking through a train tunnel afterward.
Regular service resumed shortly after 11 p.m., according to the T.
This incident comes just after two Green Line trains collided at Government Center earlier this month. The striking train was traveling just over the speed limit when it hit the other train involved. Multiple operators were injured; no passengers were hospitalized.
