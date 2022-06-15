Local Police commissioner search wrapping up as committee prepares for second-round interviews After the second round, the committee will meet again to identify at least three finalists to present to Wu during the last week of June. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





A national search for Boston’s next police commissioner is in the home stretch as the city’s search committee prepares to present Mayor Michelle Wu with a list of finalists by the month’s end.

Retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines, who chairs a five-member committee Wu convened in January, said the panel received 42 applications from across the country. The committee had the option to solicit additional candidates but decided they already had a sufficiently strong and diverse applicant pool, Hines said.

The Police Executive Research Forum, the firm Boston hired to assist in the search, recommended “roughly half” of the applicants as strong candidates for the position, Hines said. Still, the committee read every application before inviting about a dozen candidates for interviews, which should be completed by the end of the week. Hines said the committee will meet early next week to decide which candidates should advance to a second, more in-depth round of questioning.

