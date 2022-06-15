Local Salisbury Boys & Girls Club ransacked for valuables just ahead of big fundraiser The thief or thieves stole thousands of dollars in cash and valuables.

The Salisbury Boys & Girls Club was broken into and ransacked for thousands of dollars in cash and valuables over the weekend, just ahead of their biggest fundraiser of the year, WHDH reported Tuesday.

The news station reported that Executive Director Jim Keenan and program director Katie Beal walked into their offices Sunday morning to find their windows smashed and their safes broken into.

“We were shocked when we saw the things smashed inside,” Beal told WHDH. “The mess, the drawers open, they went through every single drawer in the offices. They knew what they were looking for.”

The Salisbury Boys & Girls Club was completely ransacked over the weekend. Thousands of dollars is missing. The club was getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year. @7News pic.twitter.com/6KMFffI6bT — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 15, 2022

The thief or thieves took thousand of dollars in cash and checks, as well as valuables such as go-pro cameras, the news station reported.

Almost all of the items the club had acquired for its biggest fundraiser of the year, which was originally scheduled for Monday, were stolen, WHDH reported. This included scratch tickets and replica Celtics and Patriots championship rings.

“Just breaks my heart that they would come in and do something like this,” Keenan told WHDH. “Every penny at this place means so much to us, and they are taking money away from our kids.”

The scholarship money set aside for the club’s Youth of the Year was also taken.

“She’s overcome so many obstacles in her life,” Keenan told the news station through tears. “It’s too bad that they did that to her too.”

Due to the nature and timing of the break-in, the club’s leaders suspect that whoever is responsible likely knows the club, and may have even attended it, which is a disappointing for them, WHDH reported.

Still, the club’s leaders told the news station, they are determined to bounce back from this.

Salisbury police are asking anyone with potential leads or information to call them at 978-465-3121.