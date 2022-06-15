Local State moves toward redeveloping Shattuck campus to provide supportive housing, addiction services “The project will help meet housing and substance use treatment needs throughout the city and region.” Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

The Baker-Polito Administration this week took a step towards redeveloping the Shattuck Hospital campus to provide supportive housing and treatment for individuals in the region who are struggling with substance use disorders, chronic homelessness, or mental health issues.

The administration issued a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday for the project, which will include the creation and operation of a minimum of 75 to 100 units of new permanent supportive housing along with a continuum of treatment services and dedicated green space on the 13-acre campus in Jamaica Plain, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“This project will ensure that a campus long-devoted to improving the health and well-being of Massachusetts residents will continue to serve its primary purpose,” Secretary of Health and Human Service Marylou Sudders said in a statement.

“The Commonwealth worked closely with frontline healthcare and housing providers, civic and neighborhood groups, municipal leaders and our network of community partners to craft a thorough and thoughtful redevelopment approach,” Sudders said. “This is a vital step in our effort to sustain behavioral health services to Massachusetts residents where and when they need it.”

According to the state, the project includes leasing the site to a development partner, or partners, who will take the lead on designing, planning, constructing, and operating the campus in partnership with the state.

“The project will help meet housing and substance use treatment needs throughout the city and region, promoting harm reduction and reducing barriers to treatment,” the EOHHS said in a statement. “Rejuvenated green spaces on the site and more sustainable systems and buildings will promote environmental health and wellness on the campus, advancing environmental goals and contributing to improved health outcomes.”

A “temporary cottage community” is already operating on the Shattuck campus, providing low threshold transitional housing to individuals struggling with homelessness in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.