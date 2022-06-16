Local Average gas price in Massachusetts drops a cent — will it last? The average gas price in Massachusetts dropped Thursday after reaching a high on Sunday. Sara Doyle of Andover pumps her car with gas in the Fenway area Monday morning. Massachusetts prices at the pump now average above $4. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The average gas price in Massachusetts dropped a cent Thursday after reaching an all-time high on Sunday.

According to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average gas price in the Bay State was $5.039 per gallon of unleaded gas Thursday, down from $5.045 per gallon on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the average gas price in Massachusetts broke records again, as it has many times throughout the spring of 2022, reaching $5.049 per gallon. Gas prices in the state hovered around this high number throughout the week, up until Thursday.

While the news brings some hope for drivers who feel they’re getting hosed at the pump, it’s unclear whether or not gas prices will continue to go down, or whether this is just a temporary dip.

Advertisement:

In the past few weeks, gas prices have jumped as dramatically as 27 cents week over week. Just a month ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was $4.602 per gallon.

AAA said earlier this week that gas prices are continuing to climb due to the high cost of a barrel of oil, and demand continuing to outpace supply, despite efforts to increase supply by tapping into global reserves.

Massachusetts continues to have a higher average gas price than the country, which is currently at $5.009 — a record set Thursday. This further signals that gas prices may not be declining overall.

Within the state, Dukes and Nantucket Counties continue to have the highest gas prices, at $6.050 and $5.982 per gallon, respectively. Hampden and Bristol Counties have the lowest gas prices, at $4.948 and $4.962, respectively.

Franklin, Hampshire, and Berkshire Counties have also been able to maintain an average gas price just under $5.