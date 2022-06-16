Photos: ‘Menagerie’ of coatis, parrots, and more found in U-Haul in Cambridge

Newsletter Signup
A “menagerie” of animals was found in an unlikely place in Cambridge Monday — the back of a dirty U-Haul truck.
MSPCA-Angell posted on Facebook Thursday that they’ve taken in two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three Quaker parrots, three love birds, and four coatis that law enforcement found in the back of a dirty U-Haul truck on the corner of Pacific and Sydney Streets.
The animal shelter said that coatis are exotic mammals native to South America that are illegal to own as pets in Massachusetts.
MSPCA-Angell said the individual connected to the U-Haul, whose identity has not been released, is now under investigation by law enforcement.
The animals, other than the coatis, who are able to be placed for adoption will be available in the coming days at mspca.org/adopt.
“We will keep [the coatis] safe and happy until we find a more permanent solution for them – and the we ultimately hope to place them in an accredited wildlife sanctuary,” the animal shelter wrote.
See the animals here:
