Man, 59, charged with trying to lure girl, 12, off street in Boylston, police say

Boylston police on Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old man who allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old girl off the street with an offer to show her his dogs at his residence and then briefly chased her when she started running away, legal filings show.

The man, David Shays, was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Clinton District Court on charges of enticing a child under 16, assault, and attempt to commit a crime, according to legal filings. No lawyer was listed for him in court records late Thursday morning. A Boylston police report filed in the case said the girl was walking home on Main Street around 3 pm when a man, later identified as Shays, approached her and requested “multiple times that she come back to his home and see his dogs.”

The girl, the report said, did not reply and continued walking home when she heard Shays following behind her saying “no wait come back.” At that point, the report said, the child “began to feel extremely nervous and frightened” and began running toward her home. She told police she could hear Shays’s footsteps “running behind her,” but he never managed to catch up.

