Local The MSPCA rescued 76 beagles from a research facility and is trying to save 20 more "This is undoubtedly one of the most consequential national operations we’ve ever been a part of."

Seventy-six beagles were rescued from a breeding facility by MSPCA-Angell and the nonprofit is now requesting the public’s help — another 20 beagles will need to be transported to Massachusetts this weekend.

The 76 beagles that are already safe are currently at MSPCA Adoption Centers and the Northeast Animal Shelter.

“These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people,” MSPCA-Angell said in a Facebook post, noting that the facility had reportedly been conducting research on the dogs.

Two of the dogs were pregnant when they were rescued and have since given birth, which means that 13 new puppies will soon be in need of loving homes, the organization said.

“All 76 beagles have undergone extensive medical and behavior checks, and have responded beautifully to the TLC that our staff and volunteers have provided, and some have already been placed into adoptive homes!” the nonprofit added.

The organization noted that financial donations are the best way for people to help at this time. In the meantime, the MSPCA will continue to update the public regarding adoption opportunities and other details following these rescues.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most consequential national operations we’ve ever been a part of and our focus is ensuring these dogs will be cherished and loved by new families here,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said in a Twitter post.

MSPCA-Angell said an active investigation is ongoing related to the rescue, so other details were not immediately available.

To donate or learn more, check out organization’s fundraiser on Facebook.

