Local 2 more plead guilty to roles in drug trafficking scheme Cintia Franco, 34, and Amauris Antonio Rosario Garcia, 39, both of Worcester, each pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges this week.





BOSTON (AP) — Two Massachusetts residents have pleaded guilty to their roles in a drug trafficking ring that included the sale of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl out of a market, federal prosecutors said.

Cintia Franco, 34, and Amauris Antonio Rosario Garcia, 39, both of Worcester, each pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges this week just as jury selection for their federal trial was getting underway, federal prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

John Robles was identified by investigators in 2019 as selling the counterfeit pills out of a Worcester market and Garcia was identified as his supplier, prosecutors said. Garcia was also distributing drugs through a man named Jector Torres, prosecutors said.

The investigation also determined that Garcia and Franco were distributing heroin, fentanyl pills, and powdered fentanyl directly to users, authorities said.

All four defendants were charged in October 2019. Franco and Garcia face sentencing on Oct. 19. Robles and Torres previously pleaded guilty and also await sentencing.

“The defendants engaged in a conspiracy to distribute deadly drugs, many of which disguised as pharmaceutical-grade prescription pills, into the Worcester community and profit off of people’s pain and suffering,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.