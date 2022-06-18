Local Investigators remove refrigerator, tear into floor and walls at N.H. residence The current tenant in the Montgomerys’ former residence shared details of the investigation with local media. A refrigerator was taken out of an apartment earlier this week, wrapped up, and then placed on a truck. Law enforcement agencies searched 644 Union St. in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the continued investigation of the disappearance of then 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019. 644 Union Street is a focus of the investigation as it is a location where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Federal and local investigators scoured a tiny one-bedroom apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, this week in connection to the Harmony Montgomery missing child case.

On Tuesday, the FBI and New Hampshire State Police entered a residence at 644 Union St. in Manchester, where they seized possible evidence related to the case of the missing New Hampshire girl, who was last seen in the winter of 2019. The girl would be 8 years old today.

According to Boston 25, investigators removed what appeared to be a refrigerator from the former apartment of Harmony Montgomery’s father, swapping it for a replacement fridge. They also appeared to load floor boards onto a truck. All evidence was reportedly brought to a lab for analysis.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” investigators told the media in a statement. “Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 644 Union Street and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues.”

The girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, once lived at the address, according to The Boston Globe. It’s not clear if Harmony ever lived there.

The current resident shared details of the investigation with Boston 25, telling the outlet that she thinks about the case regularly.

“It’s heartbreaking to be in an apartment that you think something might have happened in,” said the resident, who called herself Ginger. “It’s breaking my heart.”

According to the Boston 25 report, investigators removed areas of tile and carpet from the home’s kitchenette and tore walls and a shelf out from the closet.

“The closet was all just ripped up. They took my things out of the closet. Then they took the walls off the closet. There was a shelf and a bar, that’s all gone,” Ginger told the outlet.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in November or December of 2019, but wasn’t officially declared missing until two years later — in December 2021.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, claimed he last saw the child when he handed her off to her birth mother around Thanksgiving 2019, but the mother, Crystal Sorey, has rebuffed that claim. He’s been in jail since January 2022 on charges of assault against Harmony, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

Adam’s wife and Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to a grand jury probing Harmony’s disappearance and collecting welfare benefits after the girl was no longer living in the household.

Investigators are still requesting the public’s help in the search for Harmony. Anyone with information can call or text the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060. The line is dedicated specifically to Harmony’s case.