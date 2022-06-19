Local 6 officers open fire, kill armed man in New Hampshire An adult male with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene in Manchester, officials said. No name was released.





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police responding to a 911 call about a domestic violence incident early Sunday morning shot and killed an armed man who refused to surrender to officers, state Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.

Local police responded to a parking lot near a pharmacy in Manchester at about 12:20 a.m. where they were directed to a parked SUV, the statement said.

The officers saw an injured woman walking away from the vehicle.

A man in the vehicle, identified as Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, refused to be arrested, which led to a standoff that lasted until just after 2 a.m., the attorney general said.

Advertisement:

At that point, Husejnovic was shot and killed.

The initial investigation indicates that six officers opened fire — four city officers and two state troopers — the attorney general said.

No officers or civilians were hurt.

Authorities did not say what kind of weapon the man had, or whether he used it to threaten police. A voicemail was left with a spokesperson for the attorney general.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The names of the officers involved were not released.

The first officers to respond to the scene did have body cameras, and the attorney general’s investigation will include a review of those cameras, as well as cruiser cameras, and any other video or audio that recorded the standoff and shooting, the statement said.