Local Owner of emaciated dog charged with felony animal cruelty “It was heartbreaking to see Sophie’s condition when she first came to us.” Sophie today Courtesy

An Agawam man is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty after neighbors reported hearing him abuse his 4-year-old pit bull mix, according to a statement from the MSPCA.

The MSPCA Law Enforcement division filed the charges after receiving a complaint from Carl Moglika Jr.’s condominium management office.

The office had been notified by residents that they heard Sophie, the pit bull mix, being hit and crying, according to officials.

When Law Enforcement Officer William Loiselle visited the home on May 4 with Agawam police and animal control, he found Sophie severely emaciated, according to the statement.

Sophie was severely emaciated, according to the MSPCA.

Moglika surrendered the dog to the MSPCA immediately, according to officials.

Advertisement:

Veterinarians who examined Sophie found that in addition to being emaciated, she had diarrhea, anemia, a fractured tooth, and a thin coat, according to the MSPCA.

“Now, she’s got a chance at a new life, a positive outcome that was only possible thanks to the dedication of Sgt. Loiselle and the collaboration between our department and Agawam police and animal control,” said Thomas Grenham, director of MSPCA Law Enforcement.

Moglika will be arraigned in July in Westfield District Court.

Meanwhile, the MSPCA is searching for a new family for Sophie. The dog is friendly and loving, the shelter staff says.

“It was heartbreaking to see Sophie’s condition when she first came to us,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley. “We’ve been able to nurse her back to health, physically, but there are still some behavioral challenges that we’re working through.”

Those include resource guarding, which is a tendency for some dogs to growl, lunge, or even bite, to guard their food or toys, according to Keiley.

Morgan Katz, MSPCA-Angell director of behavior services–adoption centers, has been fostering Sophie.

“Despite her history, Sophie has a big personality and is silly and engaging,” Katz said. “She loves being around people and is constantly seeking affection from them. We know that she can thrive in the right home with ‘hero adopters’ able to continue the behavior support she’s been receiving in our care.”

Advertisement:

The MSPCA is looking for an adopter in an adult-only household with no other pets who is committed to working with a behavior professional to provide the ongoing support she needs. Interested adopters can apply at mspca.org/bostonadopt.