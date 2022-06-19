Tiffani Faison slammed with ‘hateful’ comments after first pitch at Fenway with drag queens

Newsletter Signup
Boston celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison says one of her “favorite life moments” throwing the ceremonial first pitch recently at Fenway Park drew a slew of hateful social media backlash.
Faison on Wednesday threw the pitch, joined on the field by three drag queens — Sassynation, Cole Slaw, and Pamela Manderson. Faison, who is gay, wore a rainbow armband during the throw, and wore a number 22 jersey. After the pitch, she joyfully hugged her three friends, clearly celebrating the experience.
But according to Faison, the iconic moment, which was meant to celebrate Pride Night at Fenway Park, was sullied by hateful online comments.
“Last night I had one of my favorite life moments surrounded by the love and support of my sweet friends. This morning I woke up to a bunch of hateful bs comments. @NESN & gay twitter, can I get an assist here pls?” Faison tweeted, along with a video of the pitch and group hug.
Most of the negative comments centered on the presence of drag queens at Fenway’s “family-friendly event.” But despite the criticism, supporters turned out in droves to support the LGBTQIA+-positive moment.
“This was iconic as hell & any hate toward queen @tiffanifaison will be reported,” tweeted one supporter.
Another user tweeted: “You deserved that first pitch and all the success that comes your way. Cherish that moment because it was awesome!”
