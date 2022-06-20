Local Baby formula arrives at Logan Airport from London to combat ongoing shortage The sixth Operation Fly Formula mission runs from June 20 to June 24 and will deliver infant formula to Logan and Detroit Metro Airport. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after meeting with aviation and transportation workers who are facilitating the delivery of baby formula, at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on June 17, 2022 Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A large shipment of baby formula arrived at Boston Logan International Airport Monday, according to Delta Airlines.

The ongoing baby formula shortage in the United States caused parents to wonder where their child’s next meal would come from. In order to combat the shortage, President Joe Biden announced the sixth Operation Fly Formula mission to the United States.

Roughly 3.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, or 212,000 pounds, of the formula will be delivered to from London’s Heathrow to Logan and Detroit Metro Airport between June 20 and June 24 on multiple flights.

WBZ reported the first flight landed at Logan just before noon Monday.

Advertisement:

The formula transported will be Kendamil Organic and Classic formula according to the White House’s statement.

“The Biden Administration has taken a number of other important actions to ensure there is enough safe infant formula for families, including invoking the Defense Production Act, entering into a consent agreement between the FDA to reopen Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis facility, and issuing FDA guidance so that major formula manufacturers can safely import formula that is not currently being produced for the U.S. market,” read the statement.

Delta also released a statement about the operation.

“Delivering baby formula to those who need it most as part of Operation Fly Formula is one way we can live out a deeply ingrained core value at Delta: a commitment to serving the health and well-being of our communities,” said Rob Walpole, Vice President of Delta Cargo.