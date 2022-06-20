Local Man killed in Mattapan stabbing Boston police are investigating.

Boston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on Sunday afternoon in Mattapan.

Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 35 Colorado St. around 2:34 p.m., according to police. At the scene they found an adult man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The circumstances around the stabbing remain under investigation, and the department is urging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Information can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).