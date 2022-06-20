Local Vehicle crashes into Pressed Café in Newton Two people experienced minor injuries.

First responders were called to Pressed Café in Newton Monday afternoon, in response to an SUV that crashed into the popular eatery.

Footage taken by WCVB and NBC 10 showed a BMW about halfway into the building, located at 300 Needham St. The front end of the car appeared to crash through multiple large, glass windows on the side of the building, next to an outdoor eating area.

Two people were taken away from the scene with minor injuries, WCVB reported. The driver was a woman in her 50s.

Restaurant chairs were used to hang a ring of yellow police tape around the crash, according to WCVB.

News footage showed the SUV being removed shortly after the crash.

Witnesses told NBC 10 that it appeared the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake in her car.

Pressed Café operates locations in Newton, Burlington, Boston, Salem, Bedford, and Nashua, NH.