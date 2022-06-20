Local Woman killed, man hospitalized in Lawrence stabbing “Investigators believe that there is no threat to the general public.”

Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed and a man injured in a stabbing early Monday morning in Lawrence.

Lawrence police responded around 3:04 a.m. to a call for medical assistance at 12 Diamond St., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old woman dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. A 39-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

“Investigators believe that there is no threat to the general public,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by state and local police.