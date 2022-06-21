Local ​​A Mass. woman is expecting a 1 in 70 million set of quadruplets “I feel like I was chosen for this.” Ashley Ness

A routine doctor’s appointment for a Taunton woman quickly became less than routine, when she found out she was unexpectedly pregnant. But what was really astonishing came at the ultrasound appointment.

As the tech was scanning her abdomen, she found something unexpected. Not only was Ashley Ness having a baby, she was having four.

“It’s just me and the tech in there, she’s sitting there, she’s scanning me, and then she writes ‘A B,’ so I look at her and I am like, ‘Wait, hold on, am I having twins?’ … She’s like, ‘Um, honey, you’re having four babies,’” Ness recently told Boston.com. “I thought I was going to faint.”

Ness had found out she was pregnant just before Valentine’s Day, and learned that the surprise was four-fold two weeks later.

When she first learned about her four babies, Ness said it was truly hard to believe and she had so many questions running through her head.

“I literally was sitting there as she’s still scanning me, and I’m like, ‘OK, how am I going to do this?’ Like, how am I going to tell my boyfriend that I’m having quadruplets? How am I gonna tell my family I’m having quadruplets?,” she said.

Ness waited a while to tell anyone because of the chance of complications, and when she did start telling people, they had trouble believing her.

“I waited to tell people, too, because I just wanted to make sure that the babies were OK because I have had miscarriages in the past and chances are a lot higher [because] I’m high risk now,” she said. “When I did start telling people was in April, so everyone thought it was an April Fools’ joke.”

But no, Ness said, it’s “as serious as a heart attack.”

“I’ve always been the type of person to have multiple children with me, whether obviously my daughter herself, my boyfriend’s boys, and then I always have friends with me,” she said. “So I’ve always been that girl to have a hundred kids. Everyone that knows me knows that, it’s like, ‘Oh, Ashley has all the kids.’ … That’s just always been me so I guess it prepared me for this.”

Ness said many people she told were surprised, but no one doubted that she could handle having four babies.

“My mom and dad were ecstatic. They were like, ‘Honestly, if anyone can do it, it’s you. We have no worries for you,’” she said. “Most people that truly know me, that’s their comment, they’re like, ‘Ash, you got this. This is you, it has your name all over it.’”

Her daughter, who is 8 years old, was also thrilled, Ness said.

“I swear [she] has been groomed for this as well,” she said. “Since she was little, it’s always baby dolls. That’s all she wanted was babies and always wants to take care of babies. She calls my friends and says, ‘Can I babysit for you?’ This is perfect for her.”

Ness said she is most excited to meet the babies, and see how “rambunctious” they are. She is having two sets of identical twins, one set of girls and one of boys. This combination, two sets of identical twins naturally conceived, only happens once in every 70 million pregnancies, Ness said she was told.

“I can’t wait to see how identical they are. Am I going to have a hard time telling them apart?” Ness said. “As of right now, I feel like they’re very active inside, so I’m like, ‘Oh, are you going to be rambunctious little nuggets when you come out? Are you gonna give me a run for my money?”

The logistics of having four babies — on top of the three kids she and her boyfriend have living at home — have not escaped Ness.

“I’m not going to be able to go to the grocery store and just take my baby and hold the carrier — I have to have four carriers now,” she said. “There were just so many initial things that were going through my mind. At this point now, I am just like, ‘I’m just going to do it.’”

They will have to get a passenger van eventually, to accommodate their nine-person family, and are hoping to add an addition on to their three-bedroom house to fit the new babies.

Ness’s loved ones started a GoFundMe campaign for just that reason — raising four new kids at once is an expensive and challenging endeavor. Ness said she is not the type of person to ask for help, but is very appreciative of everyone’s generosity.

“I’m truly, truly appreciative of what everyone does for me,” she said. “Just to see how positive people have been and what they have done for me, it literally melts my heart. To not even know me and want to help me — it’s amazing.”

She hopes to use the money from the GoFundMe to pay for the addition to her house.

Ness is 23 weeks along now and is still working as a hairstylist. In her head, she thinks she will work till she has the babies, though, she admitted, her doctors might have a different idea.

“The beginning was very rough. I was very sick, she said. “But once I got over the first trimester, it has been amazing. … I feel like I was chosen for this, but it has been so smooth. Like you have the normal pains and stuff like that, but nothing crazy.”

The babies are due in mid October, though will be delivered somewhere between 30 and 32 weeks.

“Once I know that everything’s good and they are here and they’re still healthy,” Ness said, “I just can’t wait for that part.”