Local Officials asking for information, tips about church fire in Arlington “We want the community to know that we take this fire, and any fire at a place of worship, seriously.”

Officials are asking the public for help identifying the cause of and individuals involved with a fire in the rectory of St. Athanasius Church in Arlington.

An Arlington Police officer noticed smoke in the area of 22 Appleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. While firefighters were able to find a smoldering fire in the basement of the church and extinguish it, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“We’re asking anyone with information on this fire or how it started to share it with investigators. You can remain anonymous if you prefer,” said Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley.

Advertisement:

Officials are asking that anyone with information about the fire, how it started, or anyone who might’ve been involved call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The reward program is offering up to $5,000 for information that “solves or detects arson crimes.”

Information can also be given to Arlington Police Department investigators at 781-316-3910.

“There are few fire incidents more concerning than those that affect houses of worship. We want the community to know that we take this fire, and any fire at a place of worship, seriously,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.