Local Body recovered after vehicle travels off I-93, plunges into Connecticut River The vehicle was reportedly submerged in 15 feet of water. Interstate 93 in New Hampshire. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River, police said Tuesday.

Police did not release any further information. The Caledonian Record reported that a body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon and that the vehicle was a truck that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.

The crash happened in Littleton. The river straddles the New Hampshire/Vermont line.