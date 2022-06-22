Local 18-year-old dies after being pulled from water at Gloucester quarry The teen jumped off a rock with a friend but didn't resurface.

An 18-year-old man died Wednesday after being pulled from the water at a Gloucester quarry.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in an email to Boston.com that the teen, who has not been identified, was swimming with friends at a quarry pit swimming hole.

Procopio said the teen jumped off a high rock into the water with a friend. The friend quickly resurfaced, but the victim didn’t.

WCVB reported that the victim and his friends were at Vernon’s Quarry Pit, which is off Hickory Street. The news station reported that they jumped off the rock around 1:10 p.m., and that Gloucester police were called around 1:15 p.m.

The State Police dive team was called in by Gloucester police around 1:20 p.m., Procopio said.

The divers found the victim about two hours after he jumped off the rock with his friend, Procopio said. He was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester where he was pronounced dead.

Procopio said State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office and Gloucester Police are handling the death investigation.

NBC 10 Boston reported that Gloucester Asst. Fire Chief Robert Rivas told reporters the quarry is a popular spot for swimming, although there are signs around warning against swimming and trespassing.

“We try to keep it to a minimum but people find their way here,” Rivas said. “…Our guys made a really valiant effort to get in there and get him out,” Rivas said.