2 injured in Lawrence shooting

Police in Lawrence are investigating after two people were injured Wednesday in an early morning shooting.
The shooting occurred on a walking path along the Spicket River in the area of Hampshire Street, according to Lawrence police. The two people walked away from the scene to two separate businesses where their injuries, which were not life-threatening, were treated by paramedics before they were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
