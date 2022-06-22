Local Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Oak Bluffs crash Micah P. Anderson, 28, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was identified as the victim in the crash.

A fatal crash in Oak Bluffs Wednesday afternoon remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to a single car crash in Oak Bluffs near New York Avenue in the area of East Chop Drive and Temahigan Avenue Wednesday around 12:49 p.m., officials said. The operator of the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am was declared deceased at the scene, while a passenger in the car was transported to an area hospital and then to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston via helicopter with serious injuries, according to a statement from officials.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver, identified as Micah P. Anderson, 28, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was unable to make a turn, went off the road, hit a guardrail, and entered a yard, striking two trees. The passenger was a 46-year-old man from Spencer.

The investigation also suggests “excessive speed” was a factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation by state police with the assistance of Oak Bluffs Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.