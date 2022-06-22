Local Maine man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Todd Tilley, 61, will appear in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on June 28. Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. John Minchillo/AP Photo, file

A man from South Paris, Maine, was arrested earlier this week for his alleged connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Todd Tilley was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with four counts related to entering restricted areas, disruptive conduct in restricted areas and on Capitol grounds, and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to a release from the Boston division of the FBI.

His initial appearance took place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, and he was “ordered released on conditions,” according to the release.

The 61-year-old is scheduled to appear virtually in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on June 28 at 1 p.m., the release said.

According to the release, Tuesday’s arrest brings the total number of people charged by the Boston division of the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to 16.