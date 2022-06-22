Local MSPCA seeking public’s help after sick pup abandoned near cemetery Anyone with information is urged to call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement line at 800-628-5808. PJ is a 5-month-old pit bull puppy now healing at the MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell

The MSPCA’s Law Enforcement department is requesting the public’s help after an emaciated white pit bull puppy was found, abandoned in a crate near Mount Hope Cemetery.

The 5-month-old male was rescued June 15 around 5:20 a.m., after someone found him near Walk Hill Street in Boston, the MSPCA said in a release.

PJ has been recovering and getting healthier in the care of the MSPCA for about a week. – MSPCA-Angell

Staff diagnosed the puppy with Parvovirus, “a highly contagious and deadly virus that can lead to persistent vomiting and diarrhea, leading to rapid dehydration and even death,” the release noted.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs, arranged for the dog, now know as “PJ,” to be transferred from Boston Animal Control to Angell Animal Center for treatment.

PJ “has been receiving intravenous fluids containing electrolytes and supportive care and, as of today, is doing much better,” Keiley said in the release.

He expects that PJ will continue to improve and may be available for adoption in as early as a week or two.

Police still have no leads about who may have previously owned the puppy though. PJ was confined to a crate and wearing a blue, gray, and yellow collar manufactured by FuzzYard when he was found, the MSPCA said.

He did not have a microchip or any tags to identify him or his owner.

“Right now there are no leads so we’re likely going to need the public’s help in determining whether an owner can be identified,” MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Tom Grenham said.

Anyone with information or tips about who may have owned the dog is asked to immediately call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement line at 800-628-5808.

The young pup’s veterinary bills are expected to exceed $3,000, so the MSPCA launched a donation page for anyone who is able to chip in.

The nonprofit reminded the public that there are ways to safely surrender a pet and that leaving an animal outside and in a crate, with the hope that someone may help them, is not the ideal solution.

“We realize that sometimes people find themselves in desperate situations,” Keiley said. “We hope that others reading this article understand that our first and foremost goal is to help when people and animals are in need.”

“We also have an array of support programs for people that are struggling to keep their pets at home and, as an open admissions shelter located in Jamaica Plain, very close to where PJ was found, we make the process of surrendering accessible and free of judgment for pet owners who need to relinquish their animal as do other Boston based animal organizations,” he added.

The MSPCA shared the below video of PJ munching on snacks and squeaking toys, as he recovers with help of staff and volunteers.