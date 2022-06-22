Local Small plane crashes into Connecticut River, 1 person injured The power grid was shut down in the immediate area.





CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one person, police said Wednesday.

The person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials said the plane clipped power lines during the its descent in Charlestown, WMUR-TV reported. The power grid was shut down in the immediate area.

Further information was not immediately available.