See what the longest day of the year looked like in Mass.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The 2022 Summer solstice brought near-perfect 70-degree weather to the Boston area and, of course, many hours of sunlight.
Some places mark the day with festivals, like Midsummer in Sweden, others celebrate with bonfires, and Bostonians celebrated by getting outdoors and appreciating the spectacular early Summer views.
Here are photos and videos from the longest day of the year:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.