See what the longest day of the year looked like in Mass.

The 2022 Summer solstice brought near-perfect 70-degree weather to the Boston area and, of course, many hours of sunlight.

Some places mark the day with festivals, like Midsummer in Sweden, others celebrate with bonfires, and Bostonians celebrated by getting outdoors and appreciating the spectacular early Summer views.

Here are photos and videos from the longest day of the year:

The sun rises on the Summer solstice at World’s End. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A group of hikers pause to take in the view of the rising sun during a Summer solstice sunrise hike at World’s End. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Happy summer solstice! ☀️ There's nothing like summer in #Boston. pic.twitter.com/WYDeSIHjn1 — New England Conservatory (@necmusic) June 21, 2022

Summer solstice in Boston on the Charles River pic.twitter.com/GuhGme3jmq — Donna Cram 🌻 (@Crambo53) June 21, 2022

@ansleyymoore Happy summer solistice to all ! I hope you got to go outside & bask in the sun today !(&& if you weren’t able to I hope this was a nice little gift of sunshine for your day :))) #summersolstice #journaling #boston #fyp ♬ Sunrise – Norah Jones