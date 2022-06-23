Local 5-year-old injured after falling out of third-floor window in Mission Hill Witnesses reported seeing a screen fall out of the window just before the child did.

A 5-year-old boy is in stable condition after taking a fall from a third-floor window of a Mission Hill home onto a parked car Wednesday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to the scene on Calumet Street in Roxbury around 10:15 p.m., Officer Andre Watson said by phone Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing a screen fall out of the window just before the child did, he said.

A man soon came out of the home and rushed the child to an area hospital, according to police.

Detectives are still investigating to confirm all the details of what happened.

The department is required to file a 51A report with the Department of Children and Families, which will follow up with the family, Watson said.

Advertisement:

No charges have been filed, police said.