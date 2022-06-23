Local Injured bear rescued from Route 495 median in Raynham Traffic was shut down in both directions while the bear was sedated and transported.

An apparently injured bear was rescued Thursday after it became stranded on the median of Route 495 in Raynham.

State police said troopers and environmental police responded to the report around 11 a.m. Traffic was shut down in both directions while the bear was sedated and transported.

UPDATE The bear has been sedated and is under care of Mass Wildlife. All lanes are open. https://t.co/Kefsfrby4i — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 23, 2022

A video shared by WBZ appears to show the bear struggling to use its hind legs.

State police said the bear is now being cared for by MassWildlife.