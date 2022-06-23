Injured bear rescued from Route 495 median in Raynham

Newsletter Signup
An apparently injured bear was rescued Thursday after it became stranded on the median of Route 495 in Raynham.
State police said troopers and environmental police responded to the report around 11 a.m. Traffic was shut down in both directions while the bear was sedated and transported.
A video shared by WBZ appears to show the bear struggling to use its hind legs.
State police said the bear is now being cared for by MassWildlife.
