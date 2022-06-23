Local 18-year-old who died after jumping into Gloucester quarry identified Fabieri Fabert of Everett was identified Thursday.

18-year-old Fabieri Fabert of Everett died after jumping off a high rock into a Gloucester quarry Wednesday.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office announced that Fabert had been identified Thursday afternoon.

Gloucester police said in a news release that the teen and his friends were swimming in a quarry in the Lanesville section of Gloucester.

Fabert and a friend jumped into the quarry from a high rock, but only the friend resurfaced.

Police were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m., a search and rescue operation was in progress by 1:21 p.m., and a team of State Police divers found Fabert shortly before 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Everett Superintendent of Schools Priya Tahiliani informed students of Fabert’s passing via a letter, according to WCVB.

“It is with extreme sadness that I am informing the EPS community that class of 2022 graduate Fabieri “Fab” Fabert passed away following a drowning accident on Wednesday. I ask you to join me in extending our deepest condolences to Fab’s family, friends, teammates, and teachers,” read the letter.

Fabert planned on attending Merrimack College in the fall, according to his football coach Robert Diloreto.

“It’s just tragic. There’s no words to describe how numb we all feel right now in our program, in our Everett football family. We’re a very tight knit group,” Diloreto told WHDH.

One of his football teammates, Jaylen Murphy, said Fabert was someone who could be relied on.

“He was a great guy. He was like very invested in church. He loved football. He loved playing and he loved being around his teammates. You could count on him. I know when I go to college, I know, I’m going to be thinking of him all the time. Every play is going to be for him. I’m going to give my all for him.”