Local Fire in high-rise downtown closes I-93 ramps for firefighters’ response Smoke was billowing from 1 Congress St. The fire at 1 Congress St. in downtown Boston. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

A fire in a high-rise building that is under construction downtown led to billowing smoke from the unfinished upper levels Friday morning.

At least six ladders were placed against the tower at 1 Congress St. for the firefighters’ response, according to The Boston Globe. The fire, which has been extinguished, was on the 20th floor of the 43-story building, and two construction workers were evaluated by responders but no serious injuries were reported, the newspaper reports.

Smoke is billowing from 1 Congress St. after a report of a building fire. @BostonFire actively on scene. This is location of new State Street building and adjacent to Gov Center garage. @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/Y5MqkfWJMQ — matt yan (@matt_yan12) June 24, 2022

Because of the fire, state police closed I-93 ramps in both directions to Government Center to accommodate the Boston Fire Department’s response.

The I-93 north and southbound ramps to Government Center in Boston are being closed temporarily because of @BostonFire response to 1 Congress St. for a fire at a high-rise building under construction. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 24, 2022

The building is part of the Bulfinch Crossing development. It’ll be home to State Street Financial and InterSystems in the coming years, according to the Globe.