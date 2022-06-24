Local Former Mass. paramedic charged with fentanyl tampering Prosecutors allege the licensed EMT replaced the liquid narcotic with saline while working at a Needham ambulance company.

A former Massachusetts paramedic is accused of tampering with liquid fentanyl vials while working part-time at a Needham ambulance service company.

Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, was charged Friday with tampering with a consumer product, U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office announced.

Mangan allegedly tampered with three fentanyl citrate vials by removing the powerful narcotic and replacing it with saline, according to officials.

She’s accused of tampering with the vials while on the job on Sept. 30, 2020.

Prosecutors say the liquid remaining in the three vials contained just 4.4 percent, 6.8 percent, and 24.2 percent of the declared concentration of fentanyl citrate.

Advertisement:

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a strong synthetic opioid with effects similar to morphine — but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It’s one of the most common drugs leading to drug overdose deaths in the U.S.

A licensed EMT paramedic, Mangan had worked at the company, which was not named, from March 2020 to October 2020, according to Rollins.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Mangan will appear in federal court in Boston at a future date.