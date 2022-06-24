The injured bear that was rescued from the Route 495 median was euthanized

Newsletter Signup
The black bear that was stranded Thursday in the median of Route 495 in Raynham has been euthanized.
State police reported just after 11 a.m. that the bear had been struck by a vehicle on the highway in Middleborough. Soon after, environmental police and staff with MassWildlife responded to the scene.
A video shared by WBZ appeared to show the bear struggling to use its hind legs.
State police shut down traffic in both directions while the bear was sedated and transported. A medical evaluation determined the bear had significant injuries and could not be relocated, so it was euthanized.
