Local Thousands gather in Downtown Boston to protest Roe v. Wade reversal The “vocal but peaceful crowd” marched from Copley to the State House in support of abortion rights. Sabrina Lopez, of Watertown, Carly MacCormack, of Watertown, and Eleni Hum, of Watertown, take part in a rally to defend abortion rights after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Boston Friday protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.

Crowds started gathering in Copley Square around 5 p.m., just hours after the nation’s highest court voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade. This landmark 1973 ruling established women’s constitutional right to abortion. The protesters then marched to the State House.

Nadia Frye Leinhos holds up a sign as she takes part in a rally to defend abortion rights after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Supreme Court’s controversial decision allows states the individual power to set their own abortion laws. Massachusetts will still allow abortions, but it’s estimated that about half of U.S. states will ban abortions.

After the ruling, pro-choice advocates peacefully descended on Downtown Boston for a sit-in. Protesters held signs, one of which read “misogyny kills more people than abortion” and “bans off our bodies.”

“Yes Ma’am!! My 17 year old son and I marched in Boston today! We have to fight! Thank you for speaking out! Oh, and I love you…,” tweeted one protester.

Yes Ma’am!! My 17 year old son and I marched in Boston today! We have to fight! Thank you for speaking out! Oh, and I love you. The design mama bear. Sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/JCSPhMvRhX — Jen In Overalls Loves Democracy (@JenInOveralls) June 24, 2022

“The line of supporters stretched practically all the way down Park Street in #Boston. Pretty sizable crowd for a Friday evening,” tweeted Daily Voice reporter David Cifarelli, along with video of a chanting crowd.

The line of supporters stretched practically all the way down Park Street in #Boston. Pretty sizable crowd for a Friday evening #DailyVoice #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/nifIoRM0s6 — David Cifarelli (@DavidCifarelli) June 24, 2022

The local protest joins several other rallies across the nation Friday evening, including a massive pro-choice gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Boston EMS shared images of the protest, and described it as “a vocal but peaceful crowd.”

Thousands of people marched from Copley Sq. to the State House in protest of the SCOTUS decision today. Boston EMS monitoring the event should we be needed. A vocal but peaceful crowd. pic.twitter.com/fwL9m3OoRG — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 25, 2022

The Boston Globe reported a sit-in of thousands of people near the Poe statue off Boylston.

Crowd of thousands in downtown Boston is doing a sit in/die in near the Poe statue off Boylston in protest of Roe being overturned. pic.twitter.com/q9yWQXE94t — Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) June 24, 2022

WBZ shared an aerial view of the protest as crowds gathered in Copley Square.

Huge crowd has gathered in #Boston's Copley Square to protest today's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nERISBo1Lv — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) June 24, 2022

See more photos and video from Friday’s protest, below:

Breaking: another abortion rights protest on the move in Boston. This one is in the middle of Boylston Street. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/y6IddiT3JW — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) June 24, 2022

Three medical professionals from Boston Medical Center came out to speak up for abortion rights. On the back of their white coats say the words: “Abortion is healthcare. Healthcare is a human right.” #RoeOverturned pic.twitter.com/QsEfdGkwAD — Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) June 24, 2022

NOW: Hundreds of protestors are marching through the streets of Boston in support women’s and reproductive rights. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/o9OaSL1T7U — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) June 24, 2022