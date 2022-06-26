Local MSP investigate crash that killed 3, injured 1 Just before 1 a.m. Sunday troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car went off the East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over, police said.





BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three Massachusetts teenagers were killed and a fourth seriously injured early Sunday in a car crash in the town of Brimfield, state police said.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car went off the East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over, police said.

The car was believed to have been driven by a 19-year-old Holland man who was among those who died. The crash also killed an 18-year-old West Brookfield man and 17-year-old boy from Oxford.

The fourth occupant, a 17-year-old Brookfield boy, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say they will not be releasing the names of the victims and no further information will be released at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.