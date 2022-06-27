21-year-old woman and 20-year-old man die in Sunday crash

Newsletter Signup
Two passengers were killed Sunday morning in a rollover crash on I-395 south in Webster.
Leeha Thompson, 21, of Southbridge, and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, of Framingham, were taken to UMass Medical where they were pronounced dead, state police said in a release. They and a third passenger were ejected from the vehicle, a 2003 BMW sedan, in the crash, which occurred just before noon.
That third passenger — a 20-year-old Framingham man — and the driver — a 21-year-old Southbridge woman — were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.
