Local 5-year-old boy unresponsive after being pulled from pond in Sandwich The incident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.





A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive after he was pulled from the water at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich on Sunday evening, police said.

At about 7 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a missing child at Snake Pond Beach, Sandwich police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Almost immediately after, police were told the boy was found underwater and was not breathing, according to the statement. Bystanders were performing CPR when police and firefighters arrived at the pond. The boy, who had been at the beach with a parent, was treated by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital, according to officials.

Advertisement:

The incident is under investigation by Sandwich police with the assistance of State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement. No foul play is suspected.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.