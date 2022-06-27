Local Police ID 2 of 3 teens who died in weekend crash A fourth teen suffered serious injuries in the crash.

State police have identified two of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Brimfield. Police aren’t naming the third teen — a 17-year-old Oxford boy — because of his age.

Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 19, of Holland, who police believe was driving the 2006 Nissan Sentra, and Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, along with the 17-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the crash near 40 East Brimfield Holland Road and reported the Sentra “had gone off the road and rolled over approximately 40 feet into the wood line.”

A fourth teen, a 17-year-old Brookfield boy who was also a passenger in the car, went to Harrington Hospital before the troopers arrived. He had serious injuries, and his name is also not being released.

The crash remains under investigation.