Local Taunton electrocution victim identified as North Easton man Investigators believe Michael Messina, 58, was removing an antenna from the building at the time.

Officials have released the name of the man who was fatally electrocuted Thursday morning while trying to remove an antenna from a home on Danforth Street in Taunton.

Investigators believe Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton was removing an antenna from the three-story building when he accidentally touched a power line with the antenna and was fatally electrocuted, according to a release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident, which took place around 7:30 a.m., also resulted in a small electrical fire on the exterior of the building, which Taunton firefighters were able to extinguish quickly.

No other injuries were reported, and no foul play has been suspected, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Taunton Fire Department, Taunton Police Department, and state police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.