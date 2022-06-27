Local Tewksbury motorcyclist killed in N.H. crash; Boston woman charged with DUI David Penney, 58, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A 58-year-old man from Tewksbury riding a motorcycle was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in North Hampton, New Hampshire, and the driver of the other vehicle involved was charged with driving under the influence.

David Penney was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead, New Hampshire State Police said in a release. He had been riding a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 4 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road when a 2015 BMW entered the intersection, “causing a collision,” according to police.

The driver of the BMW — 38-year-old Jennifer McCoy, of Boston — and her juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital but did not sustain any injuries, police said. McCoy was then charged with DUI and was scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.