Local Transit police seek person of interest after swastika spray-painted at MBTA station

MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help after a swastika was spray-painted at an MBTA station on Friday.

Officials released surveillance photos and video of an unknown male spray-painting the hateful graffiti at the Green Street Station in Jamaica Plain.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

Police released the following video of the incident on Twitter:

TPD detectives investigating a Swastika graffiti incident. Recognize this person of interest please contact us with any info. Follow link for details. https://t.co/1khDQEfpj8 pic.twitter.com/4m5Y36UG62 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 27, 2022