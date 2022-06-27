Transit police seek person of interest after swastika spray-painted at MBTA station

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help after a swastika was spray-painted at an MBTA station on Friday.
Officials released surveillance photos and video of an unknown male spray-painting the hateful graffiti at the Green Street Station in Jamaica Plain.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
Police released the following video of the incident on Twitter:
