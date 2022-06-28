Local Family searching for answers after cat lost at Logan Airport Patty Sahli continues to hold out hope that the beloved family cat is found.

A military family is trying to stay hopeful as they make every effort to find their black cat that went missing from the cargo area at Logan Airport last week.

Patty Sahli has shared her plea in multiple groups and pages across Facebook, as well as other social media platforms like Reddit, after she was told by German airliner Lufthansa that her cat had reportedly jumped out of its carrier in the cargo area on Friday.

Sahli had been at the airport to pick up her husband and their cat, Rowdy. The family recently returned to the U.S. after being stationed with the U.S. Army overseas in Germany for 16 years, CBS Boston reported.

“I can not believe we lost our cat when she flew from Frankfurt to Boston with Lufthansa 🙁,” Sahli wrote on Facebook. “We are sick with worry. Please say prayers that she is found and her chip is scanned and she is brought back to us…I pray she is not loose roaming the streets of Boston.”

Rowdy, a 4-year-old cat with green eyes and a tiny white patch on the chest, has a chip, which is registered with the MSPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Boston, her owner said.

Sahli also shared what she received in an email from Lufthansa about the incident, which explained that Rowdy had allegedly jumped out the carrier to chase a bird while the ramp agent was moving the kennel into a cart to be taken to the arrival area.

“Three agents ran after your cat who was chasing a bird but was unable to catch her,” a Lufthansa spokesperson told Sahli, according to her Facebook post. “At this point, we are still not sure where your cat is. The airport was also contacted and everyone has been on the lookout. I apologize for not having any further news in regards to this.”

Sahli, who has checked multiple animals shelters, continues to hold out hope that the beloved family cat is found.

“She’s got bright green eyes, the softest coat ever; she’s a very vocal, loud cat. She goes and gets into things,” Sahli told NBC10 Boston. “We joke that she inspects every box and every bag, and she would be great at airport security.”