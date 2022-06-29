Local A man was told he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach. He reportedly left ‘very agitated,’ returned, and is now facing a slew of charges. Following a lengthy search, a state police helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. Massachusetts State Police said its helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. Massachusetts State Police

An Attleboro man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed tires and assaulted several people in an angry rampage Sunday after being told that he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach, police said.

Augusto Darosa, 45, was arrested and charged with several offenses including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a knife), two counts of assault and battery, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, two counts of vandalizing property, intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and felony breaking and entering of a vehicle or boat in the nighttime.

Falmouth police responded to the scene at about 6:30 p.m., following reports of a man assaulting people and slashing tires at Chapoquoit Beach, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Before officers arrived, Darosa allegedly ran away, so K-9 units were dispatched, as well as the Massachusetts Air Wing.

Following a lengthy search, state police said its helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor.

Police said they took a ferry to the boat and arrested Darosa without incident.

The Attleboro resident was “reportedly very agitated” after finding out that he needed a sticker to park at the beach, according to Falmouth police. He allegedly threatened the lot attendant and then returned to the area later in the day to slash tires, while threatening and physically assaulting witnesses, police said.

Darosa was arraigned on the charges in Falmouth District Court on Monday morning.