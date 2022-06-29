Belmont couple killed in crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston

Newsletter Signup
A Belmont husband and wife were killed in a Monday evening crash involving two cars on Soldiers Field Road in Boston.
State police said the initial investigation indicates that Donald Houllahan, 85, and Jean Houllahan, 83, were exiting a business in the area 1800 Soldiers Field Road in a 2019 Acura RDX when it was struck by a 2016 Infiniti Q50 that was traveling eastbound on the parkway around 7:15 p.m. The couple was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Donald Houllahan, who was driving, died shortly after arriving at the hospital, while his wife succumbed to her injuries overnight, according to police.
The three occupants of the other car were also transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
