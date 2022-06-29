Orange Line trains vandalized overnight, causing delays

Newsletter Signup
The Orange Line is experiencing delays Wednesday afternoon after multiple trains were vandalized the night before, forcing the MBTA to take them out of service.
The MBTA tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Orange Line is operating with “longer headways” because of the reduced number of trains. It said multiple trains were vandalized the night before, and that repairs are in process.
In an email to Boston.com, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said the trains were “maliciously damaged” and needed window replacements.
She said that repairs have progressed quickly, and that the MBTA expects to have enough trains to meet the schedules implemented last week for the evening commute.
Battiston did not specify how many trains were damaged, where they were damaged, or how someone got access to the trains.
Battiston did say that transit police are investigating the incident.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to put trains into service as quickly as possible,” the MBTA wrote in its tweet.
